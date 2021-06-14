Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $362.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 362.50 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 17796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -45.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.74.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

