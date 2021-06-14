Morgan Stanley Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $286.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $266.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,681,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 31.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

