Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 87.3% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

