Morgan Stanley Increases 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of QFIN traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $42.25. 6,069,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

