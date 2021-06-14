Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,379 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $182,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 284,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,590. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

