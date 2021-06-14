Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock remained flat at $$12.51 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.24. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.