Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 6,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.48. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

