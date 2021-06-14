Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 721.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 81,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

MPLX opened at $30.70 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.