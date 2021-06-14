MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 5%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.39. 23,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 510,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MRC Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.