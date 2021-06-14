MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $479.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.98. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.10 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

