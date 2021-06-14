mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (MTA)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $15.20 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

