MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.12 and a beta of 1.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.47.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
