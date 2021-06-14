Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.35% of Mueller Water Products worth $183,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

