Multiplier Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,434.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $54,434.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 99,871,100 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

