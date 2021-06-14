Multiplier Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,293.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Multiplier has a market cap of $8.20 million and $27,293.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00167761 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00185449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.22 or 0.01025472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,443.06 or 0.99882474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 93,308,257 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

