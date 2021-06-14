Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 196.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.71. 28,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

