Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 200,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.