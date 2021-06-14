MyWish Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $6,625.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00817439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.59 or 0.07886370 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.