Name Change Token Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $282,174.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.00793979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07988505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083573 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,919,828 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

