Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0802

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00791869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.02 or 0.08014021 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.