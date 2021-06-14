Namecoin Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $62,714.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,731.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.49 or 0.01569258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00431769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001087 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 147% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.