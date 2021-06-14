Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 10,717 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $16.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NBTX. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95.
About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
