Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 10,717 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBTX. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.