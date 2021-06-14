Nasdacoin Price Down 47.6% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $435,591.15 and $6,229.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,987,374 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

