National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

CAS stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.58. 777,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,799. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.17. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

