National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.
CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.
CAS stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.58. 777,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,799. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.17. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
