National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

NOA stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

