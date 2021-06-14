National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of KL stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.26. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 183.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

