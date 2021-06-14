National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 15,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 21,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.