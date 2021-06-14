National Bankshares Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 67.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital cut their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

BTO stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,546. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

