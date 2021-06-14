National Bankshares Reiterates C$44.00 Price Target for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International (TSE:FTT) has been given a C$44.00 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.95.

FTT traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.04. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0050394 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

