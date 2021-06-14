NativeCoin Hits Market Cap of $7.45 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 50.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $4,673.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 280.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00226390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034073 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.