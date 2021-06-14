Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.84 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

