Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.25% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 65.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCS stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $699.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

