Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 580.09 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

