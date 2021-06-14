Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 15,968 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRWG opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.52 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

