Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $400.19 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,917 shares of company stock worth $19,883,899 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

