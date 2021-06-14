Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $243.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.