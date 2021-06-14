Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,936,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,166,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 572,500 shares of company stock worth $22,461,550. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.30 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.