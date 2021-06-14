Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

HD stock opened at $310.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

