Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.