Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 456.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

EPP stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

