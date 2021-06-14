Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 1,841 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Big Lots by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Big Lots by 37.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

