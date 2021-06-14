Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 359,926 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Ternium by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 135,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

TX stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

