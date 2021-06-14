Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $1.18 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,576 shares of company stock worth $1,540,906. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

