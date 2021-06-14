Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $70.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $70.17.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.