Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.13% of MarineMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $48.01 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

