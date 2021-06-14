Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.10% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

