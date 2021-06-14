Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $95.02 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

