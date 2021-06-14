Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 87,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 291,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.