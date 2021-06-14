Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NVGS opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.63 million, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.48.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.