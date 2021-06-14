NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 4.6% This Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $64.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00008193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00038152 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00229173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.08 or 0.03737820 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,442,210 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

